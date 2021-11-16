United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

United States Lime & Minerals has raised its dividend payment by 18.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $137.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $778.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.71. United States Lime & Minerals has a 52 week low of $95.30 and a 52 week high of $156.00.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $322,906.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,788 shares of company stock worth $655,783. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USLM. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 170.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 10.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 25.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.