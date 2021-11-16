United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 29,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 3,446,055 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in United Rentals by 513.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 515,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,294,000 after buying an additional 431,029 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth $112,760,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,304,000 after buying an additional 225,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 537,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,003,000 after buying an additional 177,832 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on URI. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.80.

Shares of URI stock opened at $384.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.35. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.84 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

