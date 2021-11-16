Unification (FUND) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.88 Million

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 15th. During the last week, Unification has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Unification has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and $21,365.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unification coin can now be purchased for $0.0836 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00049491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00221701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010717 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Unification Profile

FUND is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official website is unification.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

