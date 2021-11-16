unFederalReserve Achieves Market Cap of $56.82 Million (eRSDL)

unFederalReserve (CURRENCY:eRSDL) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 16th. unFederalReserve has a total market cap of $56.82 million and $3.58 million worth of unFederalReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, unFederalReserve has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. One unFederalReserve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00049437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.85 or 0.00217514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010491 BTC.

unFederalReserve Profile

unFederalReserve (eRSDL) is a coin. unFederalReserve’s total supply is 454,278,600 coins and its circulating supply is 378,153,580 coins. unFederalReserve’s official website is www.unfederalreserve.com . unFederalReserve’s official Twitter account is @Unfederalreser1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The eRSDL ecosystem is designed to act as a safe-harbour where sophisticated parties are the “pricing oracles” and ordinary people can participate alongside with a reduced chance of being gamed by experts. Merchant Bankers, staked to the eRSDL ecosystem, have the access to the capital they need, and have a ready marketplace in which to lend their excess. Their merchant banking counterparties measure and price risk for short-term loans between the parties. Ordinary eRSDL holders then participate safely at market rates. “

Buying and Selling unFederalReserve

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as unFederalReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire unFederalReserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase unFederalReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

