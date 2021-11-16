Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in October

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. stock opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.20. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $32.74.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi AS engages in the manufacturing, purchasing, sale, exporting and importing of flour and sugar, cacao, nut finished and semi-finished products. Its products include biscuits, chocolates, bars, chocolate covered biscuits and bars, cakes and all raw stuffs and auxiliary products related to these finished and semi-finished products.

