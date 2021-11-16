UGI (UGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

UGI (NYSE:UGI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect UGI to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average of $45.45. UGI has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

