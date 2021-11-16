UBS Group Raises YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $99.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.89.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of YETI stock opened at $102.09 on Friday. YETI has a 52-week low of $55.80 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.03. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that YETI will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,099,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,118 shares of company stock valued at $5,307,460. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in YETI by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.