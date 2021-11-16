UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,255 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.68. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $116.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INDB. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

