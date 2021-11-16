UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 954 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Insperity worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Insperity by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Insperity by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NSP shares. Truist increased their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $129.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $3,708,038.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 2,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $265,945.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,900 shares of company stock valued at $17,319,549 in the last ninety days. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

