UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 2,080 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Barnes Group worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Barnes Group by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Barnes Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE B opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.84 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.27.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

