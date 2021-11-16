UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Onto Innovation worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONTO opened at $88.26 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $94.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.72. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

