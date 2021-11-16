UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Barnes Group worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,425,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

NYSE B opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.84 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.27.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.