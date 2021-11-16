UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,613 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 31,824 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 21.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,055,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 184,745 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 24.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,650,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.75.

ETRN opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

