UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 2,343 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNNE opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average is $33.47.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

