UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 1,452 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 5.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,309,000 after acquiring an additional 120,070 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in GATX by 35.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 424,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 111,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GATX by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,625,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,782,000 after purchasing an additional 99,799 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in GATX by 90.9% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 186,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,277,000 after acquiring an additional 88,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in GATX by 654.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 45,806 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GATX shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.49.

NYSE GATX opened at $102.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $77.67 and a 12 month high of $106.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.96.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 71.94%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

