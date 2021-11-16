UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 1,246 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $132.19 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.59 and a 52-week high of $140.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.91.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $3,942,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 45,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total value of $5,960,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,167,090. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

