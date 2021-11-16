UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,434 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,401 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of First BanCorp. worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $149,406.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $14.91.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $214.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.