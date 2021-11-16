UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 3,752 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,842 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,237,000 after purchasing an additional 59,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $109,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $4,832,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,532,492.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,709 shares of company stock worth $12,992,238. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price objective on Diodes to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $108.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.91 and its 200 day moving average is $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $61.74 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

