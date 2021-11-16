Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $256.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ubiquiti reported lackluster first-quarter fiscal 2022 results with both the bottom line and the top line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate as supply chain disruptions affected its production schedule. The company is susceptible to macroeconomic challenges due to the diverse scale of operations. The price-competitive environment is a potent risk. High operating costs and research and development expenses for products with high technological obsolescence remain a perennial challenge. This is likely to hurt its margin in the short term. It is prone to a number of intellectual property-related risks. Rapid technological changes, evolving standards, frequent product introductions, and short product life cycles add to its woes. However, Ubiquiti’s resilient business model and self-sustaining mechanism for product support boost its growth momentum.”

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of UI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,081. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $236.11 and a 52 week high of $401.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $308.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.73.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $458.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.68 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,302.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $482,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $623,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ubiquiti (UI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.