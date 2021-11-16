Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Jeffrey R. Immelt Buys 3,400 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 3,400 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $295.82 per share, with a total value of $1,005,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $304.50. 2,505,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,984. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.70 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $332.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,908,515,000 after buying an additional 266,826 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Twilio by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,128,000 after buying an additional 284,171 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after buying an additional 920,349 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Twilio by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

