TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:SMIF opened at GBX 95.47 ($1.25) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 96.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 96.56. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 83.40 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 108 ($1.41).
About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
