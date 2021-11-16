Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.080-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$287 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.01 million.Turing also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.460 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWKS. Bank of America began coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turing currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.45.

TWKS traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $30.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,479. Turing has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Turing will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Turing

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

