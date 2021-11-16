Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues Earnings Results

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Turing updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.090 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.460 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91. Turing has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

A number of research firms have commented on TWKS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

