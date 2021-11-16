TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TUIFY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, October 7th. AlphaValue cut TUI to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUIFY traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.50. 21,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,965. TUI has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.48%.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

