TrueDeck (TDP) Trading 56% Lower This Week

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 40.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $168,141.74 and $21,592.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded 56% lower against the dollar. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00049408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.58 or 0.00221121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00010596 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars.

