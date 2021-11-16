Triumph Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Triumph Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Triumph Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

TGI stock opened at $21.92 on Monday. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $24.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Triumph Group by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 13,098.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

