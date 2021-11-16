TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Position Lessened by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,789 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 138,496 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of TripAdvisor worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 26,830.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,693 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.31. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

