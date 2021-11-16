Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) SVP Alice Heezen Sells 13,544 Shares of Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $782,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TSE stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.42. 312,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,134. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $37.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.76.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSE. Citigroup reduced their target price on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

