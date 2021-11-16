TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to post sales of $246.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $238.60 million and the highest is $251.89 million. TriNet Group reported sales of $221.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TNET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $42,471.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $1,009,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,188,098 in the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 30,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in TriNet Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TriNet Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.35. The stock had a trading volume of 223,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,623. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.95. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $69.43 and a twelve month high of $109.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriNet Group (TNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.