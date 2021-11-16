Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.96

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.96 and traded as low as C$1.90. Trilogy International Partners shares last traded at C$1.98, with a volume of 3,174 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm has a market cap of C$171.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.96.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

