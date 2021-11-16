Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TCN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a C$16.75 target price for the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a hold rating and a C$15.75 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.73.

Shares of TCN stock opened at C$17.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.03. Tricon Residential has a one year low of C$10.70 and a one year high of C$18.20. The firm has a market cap of C$4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

