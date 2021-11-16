Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.75

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.75 and last traded at $35.73, with a volume of 224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.66.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.2986 dividend. This is a positive change from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Tri-Continental by 101.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

