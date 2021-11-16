Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.
TRVN opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.19. Trevena has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $3.10.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, October 1st.
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.
