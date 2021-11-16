Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

TRVN opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.19. Trevena has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $3.10.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Trevena by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trevena by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 23,926 shares in the last quarter. 21.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

