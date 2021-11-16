Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Given New C$0.20 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.24.

TREVF stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Trevali Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

