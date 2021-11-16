TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will announce sales of $10.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.07 million and the highest is $10.50 million. TransAct Technologies reported sales of $7.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year sales of $38.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.73 million to $38.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $55.80 million, with estimates ranging from $52.71 million to $58.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.15. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.33% and a negative net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

TACT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

TACT opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $116.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 136,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 79,720 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 329,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 32,480 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

