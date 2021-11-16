Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 395 ($5.16).

Several research firms recently commented on TRN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Trainline to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 412 ($5.38) to GBX 351 ($4.59) in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 383 ($5.00) to GBX 399 ($5.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock.

In other Trainline news, insider Brian McBride sold 26,857 shares of Trainline stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.61), for a total value of £94,805.21 ($123,863.61).

LON:TRN opened at GBX 309 ($4.04) on Tuesday. Trainline has a one year low of GBX 253.40 ($3.31) and a one year high of GBX 536.50 ($7.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 346.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 343.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.86.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

