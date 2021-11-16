TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) Short Interest Up 313.2% in October

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 313.2% from the October 14th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Shares of TradeUP Global stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80. TradeUP Global has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TradeUP Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TradeUP Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $561,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in TradeUP Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in TradeUP Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $990,000. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

