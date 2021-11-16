TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TPTW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TPTW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 277,900 shares, a growth of 985.5% from the October 14th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,513,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPTW opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. TPT Global Tech has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

About TPT Global Tech

TPT Global Tech, Inc is a holding company, which provides telecommunications, medical technology and product distribution, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: TPT SpeedConnect, Blue Collar, TPD MedTeh and QuickLABS, and Corporate and Other.

