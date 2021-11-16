TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 249.20 ($3.26).

A number of research analysts have commented on TCAP shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other TP ICAP Group news, insider Mark Hemsley bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £38,280 ($50,013.07). Also, insider Kath Cates bought 10,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £17,019.75 ($22,236.41). In the last three months, insiders purchased 53,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,658,975.

TCAP traded up GBX 0.16 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 143.84 ($1.88). 492,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,230. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10. TP ICAP Group has a one year low of GBX 135.12 ($1.77) and a one year high of GBX 263.05 ($3.44). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 158.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 189.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.08%.

TP ICAP Group Company Profile

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

