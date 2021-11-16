Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,562,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TGHI opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Touchpoint Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.09.

Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sports, entertainment and related technologies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

