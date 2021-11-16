Timothy Goyder Buys 426,250 Shares of DevEx Resources Limited (ASX:DEV) Stock

DevEx Resources Limited (ASX:DEV) insider Timothy Goyder acquired 426,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$170,500.00 ($121,785.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 14.63, a current ratio of 14.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

DevEx Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for uranium, copper, lithium, diamond, gold, and other base metals. The company holds 100% interests in West Arnhem-Nabarlek project that covers an area of approximately 5,963 square kilometers tenement packages located in the Alligator Rivers Uranium Province, Northern Territory; the Junee Project, which covers an area of approximately 580 square kilometers situated in the Lachlan Fold Belt of New South Wales.

