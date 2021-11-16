thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €14.25 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €14.25 ($16.76) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TKA. Morgan Stanley set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.11 ($14.24).

Shares of FRA:TKA traded up €0.29 ($0.34) during trading on Monday, reaching €9.24 ($10.87). 5,424,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.78). The company has a 50 day moving average of €8.88 and a 200-day moving average of €9.09.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

