Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 556,812 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556,812 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,000.

IVW stock opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.43. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $59.97 and a 1-year high of $82.93.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

