Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,501 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $13,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $784,588,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after buying an additional 600,657 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $287,170,000 after buying an additional 565,326 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $47,591,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $45,105,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

FANG opened at $111.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.57. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $117.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $582,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $998,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,105. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

