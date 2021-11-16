Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $9.37 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,779 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Target were worth $9,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,262,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $264.33 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $160.51 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $129.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.93 and a 200-day moving average of $242.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Target announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

