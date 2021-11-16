Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $11.92 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 82.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,654 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $767,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000.

IJH opened at $290.18 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $211.40 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

