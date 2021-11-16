Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $152.80

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$152.80 and last traded at C$152.30, with a volume of 143849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$150.53.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$144.29.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$146.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$132.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

In related news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.94, for a total value of C$3,078,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,420,851.43.

About Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.