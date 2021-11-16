TheStreet Lowers Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Paltalk in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS:PALT opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03. Paltalk has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of -0.42.

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

