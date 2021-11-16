TheStreet Downgrades Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) to C

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of Boston Omaha stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. Boston Omaha has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The company has a market cap of $978.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 14.65, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.85.
Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.90). Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 228.69%.
Boston Omaha Company Profile
Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.
