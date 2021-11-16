TheStreet Downgrades Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) to C

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Boston Omaha stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. Boston Omaha has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The company has a market cap of $978.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 14.65, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.85.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.90). Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 228.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Boston Omaha by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Boston Omaha in the first quarter worth $503,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Boston Omaha by 76.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Boston Omaha in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Boston Omaha by 0.3% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 511,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

