Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.93 EPS

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ THRX traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.07. 163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,304. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54.

Get Theseus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

THRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.